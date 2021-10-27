Winchester has been fortunate to have Richard Bell serve on City Council, and I’d encourage everyone to vote for him to continue in the role.
I’ve known Richard and his family for over 20 years and have been impressed by how much they care about making Winchester a great place to live. He brings a wealth of experience to the position as a local business owner, from his time on community boards, his service as a School Board member, and the many hours he's volunteered with local organizations.
Local elections shouldn’t be about whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, but about who is the best person for the job. Richard understands that issues such as affordable housing, good education, a healthy business climate with good paying jobs, and safe neighborhoods are the issues that matter.
Whenever I’ve had conversations with him, I’ve found him to be a good listener, willing to examine all sides of an issue in a level-headed manner.
But most of all, I appreciate that he has been an excellent role model of kindness and integrity for his family and mine. Winchester needs people like Richard Bell on City Council.
Kathy Dansie
Frederick County
