Since 1997, Richard Bell has contributed his talent and energy to enhancing our community’s natural gifts. His commitment and effort make him the perfect candidate for Ward 1 representation on Winchester City Council this election season.
Every time I ride my bike on the Green Circle Trail, I am grateful to leaders like Richard who began work 20 years ago on this meaningful project and who have the stamina to see it to fruition. He understands the importance of community connectivity and mobility in infrastructure.
Richard values the rich history in our area as well as the built environment. His educational background and work experience will ensure that Winchester builds, renovates and restores in a thoughtful way in the days ahead.
Richard and I served on the Winchester School Board together. He understands the Winchester community and values educational opportunities for all students. The depth and breadth of school board work most closely resembles that of city council work. His collaborative style and his 8 years of school board service prepare him well for City Council.
The years of authentic contributions Richard Bell has made in our community as well as his genuine ability to connect and converse with everyone reflect the experience and qualities I value in a City Councilor.
Please join me in voting for Richard Bell for Ward 1 Winchester City Council.
