Local elections give us an opportunity to pick representatives who confront the same problems we do and live in the same neighborhoods. That's why it's critical to have City Council members who have the people-skills necessary to engage with constituents and listen to the perspectives of all those they represent.
For that reason Richard Bell is the best choice for Winchester City Council District 1. He not only has the vision we need, but he treats all those he meets with the neighborly friendship that makes the ideal local leader. When I moved to Winchester six years ago, Richard was one of the first people who introduced himself and welcomed us to the community. He didn't do it because he was running for office, it's just that being a good neighbor is at the core of who he is.
Richard Bell's goals for the city represent the balanced vision one would expect from an engaged citizen with many years of civic engagements, from chairman of the Winchester-Frederick County Economic Development Commission to the Winchester School Board. He plans to prioritize public education, find creative housing solutions, and consider smart community growth. Part of that growth is the commitment to enhanced and expanded public green spaces, bike paths, and trails.
Richard Bell's work ethic, temperament, and vision would be a tremendous asset to our city. I urge my fellow Ward 1 residents to cast a vote for Richard on November 3rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.