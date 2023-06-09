Belle Grove Plantation invites the community to visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/BelleGrove or Instagram page at instagram.com/bellegrove1797 over the next few weeks to read posts on how Winchester and Frederick County’s history connects to the Battle of Gettysburg, which was fought 160 years ago.
Could your ancestor have walked past Belle Grove in Middletown going to or from Gettysburg? How important was the Valley Pike to the battle?
The posts began this week with General Robert E. Lee taking the Army of Northern Virginia into Pennsylvania. Upcoming posts will describe the prebattle actions, and then in early July, you can follow the battle and the day-to-day aftermath. Learn about how thousands of wounded flooded into our region, requiring care in the homes, churches, and hotels on their 175-mile march to the nearest Confederate General Hospital in Staunton. We will also discuss the 4,000 Union prisoners marched through Winchester.
This “on this day” series will include some known and lesser-known facts about this episode of the Civil War, and how it impacted soldiers and civilians alike.
Kristen Laise
Belle Grove Plantation, executive director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.