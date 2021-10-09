This election season, I’ll cast my vote for Richard Bell for City Council. His commitment to Winchester is unwavering.
Richard is a respectful and capable collaborator — with colleagues, staff and the community at large. He’s always ready to understand and work on the issues that come before City Council and is certain to keep the fiscal, human and management impacts on the community at the center of these decisions.
Richard’s experience ensures that he provides a multi-dimensional approach when assessing the progress of our community through the responsibilities of City Council. He has the expertise to add to the council conversation on housing and jobs in Winchester so that all who work here can afford to live here. He has the creativity and stamina to see projects like the Green Circle to fruition; therefore, he has my confidence to be a steward of the greenspace in our community. With Richard’s 8 years of School Board service, he understands that City Council partners with Winchester Public Schools to provide the local funding — it does not micromanage our schools — not when the School Board was an appointed body and certainly not now that it is an elected body.
Richard’s experience and expertise provide a background ideal for City Council. He has served Ward One well these recent months and his understanding of community will serve us well in the days ahead as Winchester continues to move forward.
Experience is important. I strongly encourage you to vote for Richard Bell for Ward One.
Mary Margaret Wise
Winchester
