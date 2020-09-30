I am aware my friend, Richard Bell, is running for a City Council seat in Ward 1. Winchester would be blessed and so fortunate to have him in such a role. I served with Richard on the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber leadership for a number of years. For the years that Richard "worked through the chairs" (vice-chair, chair-elect, chair), the Chamber had to work through many challenges to become a more stable and responsive organization.
During this time the Chamber merged with the struggling Clarke County Chamber, changed CEOs, sold a much too large office building and purchased and moved the Chamber to its current location. While none of this was done by any one person, Richard Bell was instrumental in working through the process to stabilize and right size the organization to better fit the needs of the community. He demonstrated great willingness to work collaboratively while also demonstrating much sensitivity to personnel related matters and the staff. I believe his leadership and vision can be quite valuable to the Winchester community on your City Council.
