The Dec. 1 article regarding 6th District Rep. Ben Cline’s view of congress as “the swamp” is somewhat disquieting.
Our two-party system is not perfect, but Congress is an important part of our democracy. I would have much rather heard Mr. Cline state that he was proud to serve the 6th District, will work hard to represent all residents, and will try to move past the divisiveness and vitriol of our current state of politics to get things done.
It is important that the representatives we send to Washington respect our system of democracy and work hard to solve the multitude of problems our nation is facing by working across the aisle. Mr. Cline’s view of the hub of our democracy may not serve us well.
Karen Ridings
Winchester
