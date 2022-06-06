I commend to your attention Republican Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse’s recent speech to the Reagan Foundation, during which he so very correctly described our current Government as one “of the weirdos, by the weirdos, and for the weirdos.” This may have been a landmark presentation in modern American politics. He seems to be a “Republican Jack Kennedy.”
Senator Sasse has uniquely captured in words what so many of us in the public think about and fear for. I hope this is an “opening address” for a presidential campaign that would bring real leadership to this nation once again. Perhaps a government we could be proud of rather than ashamed of. Perhaps leadership with a vision, rather than Trump’s selfishness and Biden’s utter incompetence and befuddlement, and the companion incoherence of liberal Democratic extremists.
Sasse’s refreshing brilliance and optimism compares remarkably with the awkward, stale, wandering and bewildered utterances of the present occupant of the Oval Office, who demonstrates daily his unfitness for the job he holds. Witness Biden’s widely ridiculed address on the Uvalde massacre. A divider, not a uniter. In a word: Useless.
If Senator Sasse wants to run for president on a campaign to get rid of the “weirdos” left and right, I would be delighted to support his candidacy. He is a breath of fresh air in an otherwise stagnant pool of failed and foul political rhetoric.
Lou Knapp
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.