As small-business owners and active members of our community, we believe that James Bergida is the best choice to be our next state senator.
James Bergida grew up here in Warren County in a family of business owners and entrepreneurs. Having worked in his parents’ small businesses, James understands the challenges faced by business owners. This experience will inform how he votes on key bills.
Big business and Northern Virginia already have their interests represented in Richmond. We, in the Shenandoah Valley, need a state senator working for small-business owners and the rural communities.
Over the nearly seventeen years we have known him, James has consistently demonstrated his commitment to building up our local communities—not only as an educator, but also through serving on county financial and transportation committees, coaching football, and through his grassroots political efforts.
We have always been impressed with James’ ability to connect with people. He is an active listener who wants to understand others’ perspectives, even and especially when he disagrees with them. He's able to find common ground and connect over shared values, all without compromising his principles.
The Valley deserves to have a senator who is active in our communities, who listens to constituents, and makes sure their voices and concerns are heard in Richmond. We can think of no better candidate for the job than James. We are proud to support James Bergida to represent our newly formed district in the Virginia state senate.
Katherine and Nathan Scott
Front Royal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.