Our community has benefited from the service of Sheriff Lenny Millholland for many years in both the city and county. He is the best example of a public servant and an ambassador for our community.
I have served with him on several nonprofit boards and witnessed his concern for and devotion to the welfare of all residents, especially children. He has provided the type of leadership that is essential for the continued growth and security of our community.
He understands the key issues and priorities associated with his organization and how it fits into the overall business of Frederick County. Sheriff Lenny is indeed a cheerleader for our community.
Please join me on Nov. 5 and cast your vote for Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland.
I believe Lenny is a good guy but I believe his judgement is flawed on several issues. The first thing is that he endorsed both Herring and Northam in 2017 and that must means he believes in their policies, which is scary. Secondly I believe he is good at being seen at ball games and other areas but I believe we need real experience to curtail the drug and crime problem in Frederick County and he is not getting the job done. On Nov. 5th I will be voting for Mr. Sibert because I believe it is time for a change and we need his experience in the Sheriff’s Office.
