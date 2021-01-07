Congratulations to all who made this year's First Night Winchester so entertaining and special. The organizers truly made "lemonade out of this lemon of a year." In our opinion, this was best First Night Winchester we've experienced! Our only regret is that, unless we missed it, it didn't receive the coverage it deserved in The Winchester Star. It really was a great event!
Mari and Patrick Kofalt
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.