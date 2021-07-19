Beware of a wolf in sheep’s clothing
I think that as a resident of Frederick County we need to be afraid. To read that we have members of our Board of Supervisors that believe that our elected officials in Virginia and in the federal government are tyrants. Those words coming from those who want to make our county a constitutional state where they decide what laws and restrictions that they feel need to be adhered to and those they feel are unconstitutional. These decisions coming from retired business men, lawyers and unemployed fire rescue worker and the such. Very scary for our future. Instead of focusing on what is best for growth and commerce in Frederick County they want to decide constitutionality of laws for everyone in our county and yet they call those in Richmond and Washington tyrants. I say beware. We did not elect these individuals to make those decisions. We need to take a stand as residents. Our Board of Supervisor meetings are not a platform for them to stand on to tell us what laws are constitutional and what is or is not to be taught in our schools. So we need to beware of a wolf in sheep’s clothing. If we say nothing they will believe that what they want to do is acceptable and I for don’t believe that it is.
God Bless our Frederick County Board of Supervisors. Stay strong, we need you!
No policy platform, just more noise and distraction for the fearful. They stand for nothing.
“ the BOS isn't afraid to stand up for what they believe in”. People think that standing up for your beliefs is enough to approve or support someone. But, It matters very much what those beliefs actually ARE. If those beliefs are wrong or terrible, they must be opposed and rejected no matter how much they “stand up for them”.
Sorry, typo. Ms. Kenney.
Ms. Kennedy, why are you even surprised? These individuals are the sniveling cowards who joined the Trump Cult of Lies and Conspiracies. They enjoy flexing their muscles and mouthing off.
Unfortunately, they believe it feeds the misguided views of their Republican voters. Misguided in the way that they live in a Fantasy land with Tinkerbell. In this Fantasy world there are no consequences for your actions or lies, no misery, no sickness, no death. Tinkerbell waves her magic wand and the fairy dust keeps out the stark reality of life.
They are playing to an audience. Vote. Them. Out. (Along with Tinkerbell)
And yet you wouldn't have taken the time to write this letter of fear and loathing if they had done this when there was conservative (or even Repub) admin in office, would you have?
I just hope that Fred. Co. residents are smart enough to realize that the BOS isn't afraid to stand up for what they believe in, even with the mob mentality currently holding sway over the Left.
Irreconcilable differences are irreconcilable...
If you want to talk about “mob mentality” just look at the Republican or Trump party . Just look at the videos of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol!
Mr. Slowe, they don’t want to look. They just squeeze their eyes shut and hope Tinkerbell’s fairy dust keeps out the reality of who and what they are.
