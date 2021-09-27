I recall several years ago when a man was running for the position of governor of Virginia. He promised if he was elected that he would eliminate the car tax. He was elected and I don’t know about you, but I’m still paying a car tax. Now we have another candidate saying he will eliminate the tax on food. Beware!
Carolyn Williams
Frederick County
