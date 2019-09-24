In February 2014, Ukraine’s Yanukovych was overthrown. A few months later (in May), right after that American-backed coup, then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son, as well as a close friend of John Kerry’s stepson, both joined the board of a Ukrainian gas company called Burisma Holdings — probably the largest private gas producer in Ukraine.
The new government was installed, and voilà — Joe Biden’s son just happens to land a juicy board position in the largest private gas producer in the Ukraine -- with a nice stipend, of course. Oh no, he couldn’t have personally profited, could he? Shocking!
Call me a cynic, but methinks Trump was totally appropriate in querying what had happened in the Ukraine — the obviously biased media need to start telling the whole truth, and not just the partial half-truths they repeat ad nauseum in their increasingly frantic haste to try to impeach Trump.
It is no wonder most of the general public don’t trust the media anymore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.