Let's look at the facts. Since his inauguration he has turned a blind eye to the open southern borders of Texas, Arizona and California, and our national sovereignty. In May alone our border agents have encountered >180,000 migrants, with over one million unknowns granted access to our interior.
The president's war on the U.S. fossil fuel industry has led to the dramatic increases at the pump, and food prices due to higher transportation, fertilizer, and packaging costs. A product that mother earth produces free of charge is deliberately being squashed for another form of energy that is cost-prohibitive and not fully developed. And he just approved oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to be sent to China, while Americans feel the pain every time we fill up our automobiles. The SPR is intended for national emergencies, not domestic consumption due to federal mismanagement or for communist nations.
With every podium speech, he starts off with “I promised to be honest to the American people,” but his words and actions are to the contrary. Evidently, he is of the opinion that Americans are ignorant to what right looks and feels like.
If you enjoy the unnecessary high prices at the pump, grocery store and all other consumable items, including watching your savings, 401s and investments precipitously drop, then stay the course. To me, his actions are a national security risk, to include promoting a significant degradation in our way of life.
David Eddy
Middletown
