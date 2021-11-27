US Army second lieutenants are a special breed and fair game to anyone of the rank of sergeant and above. “Do something, even if it’s wrong” was an admonition to take action…any action. Another favorite was “Anything you do as a second lieutenant, right or wrong, is a miracle.” And, “When a second lieutenant thinks he’s a big wheel, sergeants will shoot spokes up his a** so he can roll.”
There are more, but I’ll save them for another time.
Our President, Joe Biden, is like a second lieutenant in many ways, amply demonstrated by his decision to use the strategic petroleum reserve to lower fuel prices. He’s doing something, though. And plenty of people who don’t know any better will probably give him some credit for it.
A strategic reserve is meant for use in a national emergency, probably in conjunction with other emergency measures, not because people are whining about prices at the pump. Which will not be impacted in a meaningful way or soon enough to make a difference in holiday travel, by releasing part of the reserve.
But at least Biden is doing something, even if it’s wrong.
I don’t think he’ll ever make it to first lieutenant.
James Sherry
Frederick County
