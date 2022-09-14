Let us rise above the inflammatory and condescending rhetoric used by President Biden in Philadelphia. Based on his content, the delivery and stage presence, one would believe he was attempting to strike fear in us all, or worse, instigate a violent response to the false allegations that Republicans/conservatives disregard the Constitution and the rule of law, and hence are a threat to America’s democracy.
The last time I looked it was his party wanting to change the standing nine justices in the Supreme Court to justify their means. The president perhaps illegally allocated taxpayer money to the student loan giveaways without any Congressional approval. The Department of Justice did nothing when protestors marched with bull horns in front of Judge Kavanagh’s home, which is illegal; see 18 U.S. Code § 1507 - Picketing or parading.
For those of us that watched and listened to the president’s demeaning and fomenting speech, this was an example of the pot calling the kettle black. Almost every adjective and noun he used represented his administration’s morals and actions. It was his party that promoted the “defund the police” movement, and yet this administration stands by as crime surges in our major cities.
Let’s not be fooled. This is a deliberate attack on all Americans that think differently than the current White House and liberal media. We, the supporters of the Constitution and freedom-loving people will not take his bait. Stay the course; good prevails in the end!
David Eddy
Middletown
