Now that President Biden has confirmed his intention to run for a second term, we can all look forward to endless media speculation about how such an old codger dare have the temerity to suggest he should continue in the world’s most difficult job.
As an old codger myself, I am singularly unconcerned about this question. There are plenty of frail, demented 80 year olds, but there are also a number of 80 year olds who can easily hold their own with much younger individuals. With age comes important relationships, experiences, and a sagacity that frequently eludes younger folks. And research shows that having a sense of purpose is one of the most important factors ensuring longevity. Biden certainly has a huge sense of purpose, as well as the knowledge and ability to ameliorate the stress the job brings.
I look forward to the day — hopefully not too far in the future — when a younger president takes office. But at present, there appear to be no younger candidates eager to step forward (at least, no likely ones).
So, I say, 'go Joe!' He runs on a record of accomplishments, including the Inflation Reduction and Bipartisan Infrastructure Acts, defending democracy and reproductive rights, leading the international coalition supporting Ukraine, all while restoring decency and integrity to the White House.
I have more than enough confidence in Biden’s ability to continue in and finish the job, to the benefit of our country and its democracy.
Kathryn Uphaus
Frederick County
