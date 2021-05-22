What an imbecilic imbalance! Four years ago there were wild accusations that Trump was in cahoots with the Russians. Now we know for sure that Biden is.
A few days after taking office, Biden irresponsibly blocked construction of the American Keystone Pipeline – in the name of his sacred cow of “climate change.” Thousands of good jobs were lost and future energy security has been jeopardized. But in a remarkable example of “double standards” Biden has now taken steps to encourage the Russian Nord Stream 2 Pipeline, saving thousands of Russian jobs and threatening European energy subservience to Russia. Hypocritically, that nasty old “climate change” doesn’t matter if it's over there? In blundering this way, moreover, Biden chose to lift well-deserved sanctions on several Russian oligarchs. Is Hunter Biden on the loose again? Why is it that Biden seems much more concerned about Russian workers than American workers?
Or perhaps he’s just practicing, so he can relieve sanctions on his other thuggish pals, the louts of Iran.
All that’s left for us to do is to recite a ditty recognizing one of Biden’s follies:
“Putin is left
laughing with glee
at bungling Joe Biden’s
sheer stupidity”
What a loser.
IT is a refreshing change to see a president who isn't trying to get ratings or re-tweets, isn't it? Yes, Biden has been in the game a /very/ long time, but at least he understands the rules. His predecessor was like the proverbial pigeon being taught to play chess.
This administration is really trying to reassemble the dissociated parts left behind from the last administration. Biden's goals right now are not nullification of the previous election (I wonder who promised that?) but a re-establishment of the American system and process.
I can only imagine this farcical rant originated from the same place as your "little ditty": a random synaptic misfire. Left untreated, those can be serious.
Louis, your letter provides us with a paragon of sustained conservative ignorance. It cannot always be so black and white. Whereas Trump curried favor with Putin to interfere with American elections, Biden’s decision is actually about rebuilding relationships—terribly reduced by Trump—with our Geman and NATO allies. His decision does not affect job building in Russia (it was being built anyway), nor did his decision on Keystone materially affect American jobs. TC Energy, the builder, stated that stopping construction cost Canada 1000 jobs. In the U.S., it was estimated that 7000-8000 temporary jobs would have been created for construction. Biden has attempted to introduce an infrastructure bill that would offer many thousands more energy jobs building out a more environmentally friendly energy sector. All Republicans have stated their opposition to the bill. It might be due to the oil and gas lobby money that buys their “toys”.
But back to Germany. The pipline travels directly from Russia to Germany. Germany and much of Europe (remember our NATO allies) need this desperately in their immediate future. So politicians and diplomats must make a decision. Do we continue to punish a Russian oligarch although he is continuing to build the project? Or do we offer an olive branch to our NATO allies and facilitate a more rapid construction?
You see, this is the problem Louis. Those on the right have ceased to govern. They now launch name calling attacks; they tell outright lies and deny scientific facts; they seek foreign intervention to maintain their power; and recently, they have resorted to commiting insurrection against the American government. But they no longer govern. They do not seek answers to problems. They do not engage in constructive debate on how best to deal with issues. They simply take their talking points from Fox, Newsmax or OAN and launch into the activities above. Sheep.
But I’m sure you actually educated yourself Louis and put yourself in a pair of diplomatic shoes to walk a mile before stating your opinion…didn’t you?
