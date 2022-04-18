Today, the industrial hemp industry is making a positive impact in the lives of many Virginians.
Quietly, many people are finding natural homeostasis for their endocrine system. An important system impacting every day human function and other important systems in the body. The greatest population finding relief is veterans and those over 60 years old. Their pain and physical suffering decreases exponentially and their ability to function in daily life has increased without compromising their organs with toxic chemicals.
If SB 591 is approved, these people and so many others will lose. Lives of those owning or employed in this industry will greatly lose as well. Products that have helped decrease the use of opioids will be lost and no longer accessible to people seeking a non-habit-forming nontoxic relief. Emmett Hanger's SB 591 has Virginia hemp industry in a noose as it will significantly destroy lives and the balanced health of those utilizing, owning business and employed in this growing industrial hemp industry.
Andrea Dove
Winchester
