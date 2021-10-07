Blaine Dunn has a proven track record
Blaine Dunn is running for re-election as our Red Bud District supervisor based on his record of fiscal conservatism, allowing citizen input and improving the Red Bud District. He has:
Voted and advocated for lower tax rates
Supported Frederick County Fire and Rescue and volunteer stations
Saved taxpayers $7 million on new Aylor school
Advocated for education budget transparency
Supported James Wood and Indian Hollow renovations
Advocated for purchases of sheriff cars and school buses
Held Town Hall meetings to get input from all citizens
Represented citizen input at multiple hearings with Virginia legislature
Continued working with EDA to find a replacement grocery store for the Orrick Commons
Successfully worked with Frederick County Parks and Recreation to renovate and expand Frederick Heights Park
Worked to keep the Greenwood Convenience Site open
Worked with citizens in Brookland Heights to keep their neighborhood safe by implementing speed limits
Removed traffic barriers on Morning Glory Drive to enhance safety of neighborhoods for public service and alleviate the continued dumping of trash on Morning Glory Drive
Successfully lobbied the General Assembly to prohibit tractor trailer parking in residential neighborhoods.
Blaine Dunn listens to everyone in his district and the county. He will work for everyone to enhance the quality of life in Frederick County while keeping our taxes low. He has worked hard to bring business to Frederick County to enhance the tax base to the benefit of all Frederick County residents.
Please vote for Blaine Dunn for Red Bud District Supervisor.
Steve Cunningham Frederick County
