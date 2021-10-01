A conservative doesn’t tell you what you have to believe. He doesn’t tell you what your children have to learn. He doesn’t raise your taxes without telling you why in sufficient detail that you feel reasonably confident your money will be spent wisely. A conservative doesn’t infringe on your constitutional rights. A conservative tries to limit the government’s intrusion into your business and personal life.
I consider myself a conservative and would not vote for a demagogue nor for a politician who advocates massive giveaway programs and ill-defined spending sprees. I want candidates who work hard at preserving our freedoms and liberty while carefully husbanding the funds collected through taxation.
For Frederick County Supervisor in the Red Bud District, I don’t have to think twice about for whom I will vote. Blaine Dunn is in every way the superior choice.
Take as an example his work to achieve visibility into how our taxes are spent by the county School Board. The School Board, whose vice chair Shontya Washington is opposing Blaine in this year’s election, has refused to provide the information necessary to determine how our taxes are spent. Blaine has consistently demanded full disclosure but this has been denied. I would not trust such a candidate to spend my taxes wisely.
Blaine Dunn will continue advocating for openness in financial matters, planning for the future of Frederick County, and provide a knowledgeable, persuasive voice on the Board of Supervisors for us all. Blaine has my confidence and my vote.
James Sherry
Frederick County
