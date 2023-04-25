Turn on the news, any day of the week and the scenario is the same. You will see younger adults, looting, destroying, and disrespecting personal and state property. Will it end soon? Doubtful since most serving in public office turn a blind eye to this destructive behavior.
Just look at the statement from incoming Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, when he stated over a weekend of teenage violence, "They're young. Sometimes they make silly decisions! They do. So, we have to make sure that we are investing to make sure that young people know that they are supported." I beg to differ. They are acting disrespectfully towards laws, civility and other human beings.
While you may think this rambling is about inappropriate teenage behavior, the real issue at hand is lack of parenting of proper social, moral behaviors and boundaries in a civilized society. Shame on those parents that shun their parental responsibilities and view teachers and politicians as our guiding saviors.
As adults we should understand the consequences of these nefarious behaviors. Destroying personal and public property results in higher automobile insurance rates, higher property tax for all. Stealing/looting results in either higher prices for all consumers or closure of stores due to significant losses. REI in Portland is a classic example. A weak judicial system that fails to hold law breakers accountable only exacerbates this destructive behavior.
And lastly, taking leads from political figures that only wish to create divisiveness among us to achieve a political victory is not only disingenuous, but destructive to all.
Be an engaged and responsible parent and many of these problems will self-correct.
David Eddy
Middletown
