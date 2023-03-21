Every American citizen should read the recent opinion of federal Judge T. Kent Wetherell in Florida regarding the Biden administration’s catastrophic immigration failures.
Wetherell observed that Biden’s approaches are unlawful, and Biden’s policies have turned the border into a "meaningless line in the sand” and that Biden's policies — including the absurd “catch and release” tactics — have led to the border crisis and the border’s degradation. He notes that these flawed and failed approaches have resulted in the inability to block illegal immigrants.
I agree with those who believe Biden’s immigration stance is simply an effort to re-engineer the electorate. His irresponsible “open borders” are excellent reasons to impeach Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is simply this administration’s Dr. Goebbels, and get rid of Biden himself as soon as possible. He is singularly a “clear and present danger” to the United States of America. It will take decades and a truly massive deportation program to rid this nation of the fentanyl-peddling hordes of criminals that he has flooded our shores with.
Read Wetherell’s opinion! As noted in one media report, “He laid the blame for the crisis squarely at the feet of the President and his policies.” Read this jurists’ 109-page opinion. You will be just as appalled as I am at the leadership failures of this White House and its minions.
Louis Knapp
Frederick County
