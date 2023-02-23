I would like to take this opportunity to thank Delegate Bill Wiley, 29th district and his Legislative Director, Susan Shick. They both genuinely care about their constituents and go above and beyond to advocate and resolve any issues or concerns on their behalf.
Delegate Wiley and Susan always have time to listen, and never act as if things that are important to you aren’t important to them. They love our wonderful community and our great state of Virginia and are passionate about helping make it even greater!
My daughter, Amy, and I have had the privilege and honor to help with some of the many community events and fundraisers that Susan has tirelessly organized whenever there is a need in our community. She is one of the most devoted, humane, and selfless people that we have ever met.
We are truly blessed to have such dedicated, proactive, and caring representatives. From the bottom of our hearts, Thank you so much, Delegate Wiley and Susan Shick for your tireless service and dedication to our community and Virginia!
Mary A. McFarland
Frederick County
