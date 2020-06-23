In the June 6 edition of The Winchester Star there was an article entitled, “By the numbers: Amid the protests, taking stock of racial inequality in Va.” The article presented statistics in several areas of our society in which African Americans face economic and social disparities in Virginia and across the U.S. There is one important statistic that was left out and that is the number of abortions among African American women. Consider the following: The abortion rate for Black women is almost five times that for white women. 28% of all Black pregnancies end in induced abortion. More Black babies are aborted than are born in New York City. Black Lives Matter….born or unborn!
Joanne Seale
Frederick County
