To all the 80 million-plus American citizens that voted blue on November 3, 2020: Remember the date Aug. 26, 2021.
The day your hands dripped red with the blood of American patriots on foreign soil.
Take a bow. And try to get some sleep.
Valerie Cox
Frederick county
(9) comments
You must be overjoyed that you can write that. It cheapens what our troops have done. They evacuated 104,000 people in about a week. If you were paying attention, President Biden said that this is a extremely dangerous mission; that’s why he wanted the mission to end at the end of August. The commanding General said that the Taliban had disrupted some other plots against us. Irrespective of parties, we were all appalled at the terrorist attack on our troops and Afghani citizens. Today we are mourning. This was a cowardly attack by ISIS-K and the responsibility lies there. Yet, you blame your fellow citizens. Enjoy your day of gloating; it must stink to be you.
Well that didn't take long. You must have been overjoyed yesterday. Sad! My heart goes out to the victims and their families. And people like you, Valerie.
And the media
I hope you said the same for Trump, Obama, and Bush...
But probably not.
How many people did trump help kill with his pitiful covid response? 600k?
You mean including the 200k under Biden as well? Trump did all that while starting the Covid task force, building medical centers, sending hospital ships, and spurring vaccines which were available within 9 months instead of the 1-1/2 years Fauci predicted? He also killed all those sent into NY nursing homes? Sure Cuomo did it but still Trump's fault? Looking forward to the next rare Biden presser, 'course we'll have to wait while he fumbles around for his list of reporters he's been "instructed" to recognize...
oh because 'just wait a few weeks and POOF, it'll just go away.' and 'I am downplaying this on purpose to not freak everyone out, because I want the stock market to keep doing well.'
Biden stopped the bleeding. Trump opened the flood gates. any moron can see that.
Today should have been spent with all Americans respectfully honoring the sacrifice of the fallen. But instead we have to spend energy pushing back on MAGATs as they root for the US to fail.☭
There probably wouldn't be need to respectfully honor those Marines sacrifice had supposedly 80 million people voted for a can of potatoes that hid in his basement all last year and picked a VP not on merit, but on gender and skin color alone. And now we find ourselves here, with unnecessary casualties in the most humiliating military operation since Carter tried to rescue the iranian hostages. And the crème de la crème came yesterday when we found out that this administration actually GAVE the taliban (you know, the ones we've been fighting for 20 years and that sheltered bin laden) a list of American and Afghan allies names for "safe passage". How effing stupid can you be? It certainly falls under "High crimes and misdemeanors" if not borderline treason. There is no excuse. So yes, everyone that voted for this dementia patient just so there wouldn't be anymore "mean tweets" should hang their heads in shame. And yes, take time to pay respects to those Marines today. You all helped build that.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.