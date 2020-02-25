My wife and I attended the musical “1776” this evening at Shenandoah University, and we were again so impressed with the quality of the performance. We have attended a number of musicals at Shenandoah over the past few years and we never cease to be amazed by the outstanding quality of the performances. Tonight was another example of the exceptional talent showcased by the university. The cast, made up entirely of women, simply blew away the audience. Every cast member sang their parts with incredible voices. It was a joy to take in such beautiful music and singing. I was told as we left the theater that all of the performers, including members of the orchestra, were students within the university’s theater and music programs. We are blessed to have such incredible talent and professional level performances available to us here in Winchester.
Daniel Walters
Stephens City
