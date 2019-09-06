I think the county leadership made a wise decision in the purchase of Sunnyside Plaza. The site 1) is in a easily accessible location, 2) has ample and close parking, 3) the units can be readily converted into the needed office space, and 4) (to me) the cost is fair. This is an example of good people working in the county's departments.
John Whitacre
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.