It has come to my attention that there seems to be a problem concerning the mass influx of illegal aliens at our southern border and the Biden administration is denying it.
So, if a problem doesn't exist, let's bus twenty or thirty thousand of them to Delaware with their promise to remain there at least ten years. This would vary depending on the age of the illegal. This would certainly grant their request for a home in the United States and at the same time relieve the congestion at the border if it does exist.
Biden is in such a fog he won't realize this is his home state until Kamala reminds him. I'm sure the citizens of Delaware will agree to this since they have gone along with everything he has done for the last forty years.
(1) comment
If they haven't crossed the border, then they are not here illegally...
Did we not think this one through?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.