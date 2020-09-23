Danielle Bostick is running for mayor as a "Republican," but her actions locally and nationally reflect the values and demands of a radical leftist. She is NOT a conservative choice for Winchester, and her choice to run as a Republican is deceptive. She has hounded the American Classical League with demands that promote leftist values and push for the destruction of historical accuracy, pressuring them to rewrite or erase those parts of history she finds offensive and inappropriate, drastically altering one of the few remaining organizations that teaches the goodness and worth of western civilization and its classical roots. George Orwell rightly labeled this revisionist approach when he wrote, "From the totalitarian point of view, history is something to be created rather than learned." (George Orwell, Keith Gessen 2009. "All Art Is Propaganda: Critical Essays," p.259, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
Scroll through Bostick's Twitter feed and follow the links to read about what she advocates but prefers not to emphasize in her "Republican" campaign: https://twitter.com/danibostick. If you share her leftist values, she's your candidate; if, however, you're disturbed by the shrill demands of the left to deconstruct America's foundations, do not fall for her disingenuous political tactics and make the mistake of voting for this faux Republican!
