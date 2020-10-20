I am a resident of Ward 2 and a former EMT who has also served our homeless neighbors here in the city. I have been concerned with the disregard for my ward. How does the city expect our fire and rescue personnel to competently perform their duties when they are working tens of hours of overtime? The city keeps building housing without being able to staff the fire and rescue departments properly.
The number of homeless in this city keeps going up as well as violence in the tent camps. I have volunteered for the shelter for many years. It is a much-needed program in this area. We need a year-round program for the homeless in our area. The people of this community have a lot to give.
The fact that Danielle Bostick has taken this on is a much- needed change in the city.
I support Danielle Bostick for mayor because she has a vision for Winchester that covers our whole city and all people, not just a select few.
