One thing I have learned in over twenty years of service as a local government attorney (over twelve of which were spent as City Attorney for the City of Winchester) is that political party affiliation has nothing to do with the quality of service rendered by an elected official. Instead, the issue is character, tenacity, and a desire to make the locality you serve a better place. That is what makes someone a great public servant. I served under amazing leaders like former Mayor Elizabeth Minor, former Presidents Charley Gaynor, and Jeff Buettner, former Vice Mayor Dick Helm, former Vice President Carolyn Griffin, Councilman John Hill, and former Councilmen Stewart Masters and Tim Coyne and so many others who each served this City with distinction because they cared deeply about improving the quality of life in Winchester.
One outspoken citizen, Danielle Bostick, displayed similar passion, drive, and tenacity during my tenure in Winchester. I believe that her decision to "throw her hat in the ring" for Mayor is a blessing and badly needed breath of fresh air for this City. Danielle Bostick is a fighter who wants to make Winchester better than it is today. In these crazy times, that is something every city needs.
Amen to that. She is a fighter and a person I hope we will soon be calling her Mayor.
