Bostick’s campaign about issues, vision
Danielle Bostick will make the most of the office of mayor if she is elected. When she talks about putting people first, she backs it up with action. I have been out with her when she knocks on doors and have seen her engage with residents all over the city. She is not just looking for votes, she is building relationships and advocating for a better future. At the time of this submission, she has personally been to over 5,200 homes.
As a resident of Ward 2, I was glad to vote for a school board representative for a seat that city council had left vacant. I was able to choose my representative because of Danielle’s hard work on the referendum last summer.
Danielle’s campaign is about issues and vision for our city and I know she will follow through. She is a person of high integrity and drive. She will work hard as mayor to do right by us.
Dominik Napenas
Winchester
Vote Blue! down the ballot..restore decency in this country
