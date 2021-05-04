When is the neighborhood north of the Old Town Mall going to get new sidewalks? Braddock Street, North Avenue and Peyton Street have all been passed by through several comprehensive sidewalk upgrades and now it appears, once again, we are being passed over.
Two years ago, when Fairmont Street got a major overhaul, along with South Kent and several other streets, neighbors in the North Braddock Street area went to the mayor and city council, pleading for the sidewalk situation to be addressed. Crickets. We were told somewhere in the future — no promises made. Meanwhile, Fairmont has been torn up repeatedly since for utility work, which has undermined the upgrade.
Yet Braddock Street in particular meets the criteria for upgrade laid out in the plan that saw Fairmont Street get a complete renovation: Main Thoroughfare, Bus Stops, Historic Site. What we did get was our sidewalks torn up for water meter replacement and unsightly blacktop to solve the deteriorating sidewalks.
Is this the best you can do in the historic district? We can't change the paint color on our homes without express approval from the BAR, yet the town can leave us with deteriorating sidewalks and blacktop that is an eyesore and also dangerous for people who walk.
It is more than time to solve the sidewalk dilemma on Braddock, North and Peyton. We are looking to the mayor and city council, as well as the city manager, to make this a priority in the new plan!
