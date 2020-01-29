Bravo, Winchester Star, for including marching band members in the section of local athletes! I am a teacher at Sherando High School and the feature in the paper is one of my favorites every day. There are so many students who are incredible and don't get recognition, and I thank you for starting to include other kids who aren't traditional athletes. I would like to request, though, that you also feature some of our local Special Olympians. We have athletes in the area who are top in the state, and some who are top in the nation. Their accomplishments are noteworthy, and I think your readers deserve to know about the talent we have in the area.
Michelle Madagan
Stephens City
(3) comments
I hope to see more of Leonard PItts in the Star. He presents a point of view not often seen here. Even if you don't agree with him he at least makes you think.
Aaaaaand Leonard Pitts has what, exactly, to do with this?
Can I get an "AMEN!!!"?[thumbup]
