I wanted to write to say I am 100% in support of the Frederick First group running for the Board of Supervisors, sheriff, and commissioner of revenue.
I am tired of the current Board of Supervisors' dysfunction, name-calling, and showboating. They put our school kids at risk by cutting requested funding. We have deputies riding around in cars that are worn out, over mileage, and borderline safe for the road.
The farmers and fruit growers that I know are in support of this group as well. My vote is to put the grown-ups back in charge.
John David "JD" Cline
Clear Brook
