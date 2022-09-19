What a pleasant surprise to discover that a local restaurant is helping the environment!
Recently, when enjoying dinner out at the Shenandoah Lodge’s Regions 117 in Lake Frederick, my husband and I learned that the restaurant is encouraging patrons to bring their own container for taking home food they don’t quite finish.
Think of all the plastic that won’t be going into a landfill! Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the idea caught on at other local restaurants as well? Let’s make a difference by supporting this effort. The next time you are out for a meal, bring your own container for the leftovers: BYO-C!
Marilyn Eckels
Lake Frederick
