What a pleasant surprise to discover that a local restaurant is helping the environment!

Recently, when enjoying dinner out at the Shenandoah Lodge’s Regions 117 in Lake Frederick, my husband and I learned that the restaurant is encouraging patrons to bring their own container for taking home food they don’t quite finish.

Think of all the plastic that won’t be going into a landfill! Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the idea caught on at other local restaurants as well? Let’s make a difference by supporting this effort. The next time you are out for a meal, bring your own container for the leftovers: BYO-C!

Marilyn Eckels

Lake Frederick

