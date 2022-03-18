We were delighted at the turnout of people for the unveiling for the historic marker for Dr. Madison Spencer Briscoe, placed at his childhood home at the corner of S. Kent and E. Cork Streets. His accomplishments in the field of parasitology and medical research were many and it was an honor to discover he had his start in Winchester.
We wish to thank the Winchester Frederick County Historical Society for their support of this project. Their willingness to handle the donations and payments enabled us to complete our application to the Virginia Historic Landmarks Commission. We also appreciate the work of Tim Youmans, Planning Director, in drafting maps and providing a proper location for the marker to be installed. He also secured the necessary letter of support from our City Manager, Dan Hoffman. Andy Dunn, Traffic Operations Manager, and his team in the Public Services Department completed the important job of installing the marker in time for the unveiling.
Most importantly, we thank Bruce Cartwright for his willingness to have the marker installed in front of his property, and for his donation towards the cost of the marker. We also wish to thank the anonymous donors for their contribution towards the cost of the marker.
Staff of the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives assisted with research and preparation of the application. The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum offered several programs highlighting Dr. Briscoe’s work so children could become familiar with this amazing man.
It was wonderful to see the community come together to bring greater awareness of the history of African Americans in the Winchester-Frederick County area.
Black History Task Force
Sharon Dixon
Rebecca Ebert
Ann Grogg
Judy Humbert
Brenda Nelson
