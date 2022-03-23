During confirmation hearings of the Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, she was asked if she could provide a definition of a woman. She said, “No, I can’t.” She also admitted that she did not know when life begins. I learned the answer to both of those questions in 10th grade biology class. And she will probably become a member of our United States Supreme Court. Amazing!
Joanne Seale
Frederick County
(18) comments
It is unfortunate that Joe Biden picked a person of such limited intellect for so important a job. The tragedy is that Biden's incompetent nominee will make it so easy for him to win again in 2024, citing his Supreme Court Nominee's competence and intellect versus Joe Biden's dismal choice who can't grasp the difference beaten male and female. Biden is the "President of Chaos and Prince of Divisiveness" due in part to his stream of nominees for critical Federal postilions who are evidently incompetent.
Regarding "the issue being discussed: this nominee is intelligent, articulate, and honorable. Her sentencing follows the rules, and her dignity is more apparent every time a stupid question is asked and she is interrupted before she can answer. The republicans who are asking philosophy or medical questions are looking stupider every minute and their hoods are coming off quickly. RBG is smiling. Cultists are spewing. Life is good.
When human life begins is an issue that has different answers, depending upon one's religion. While some believe that it begins as soon as a sperm meets an ovum, other religions teach that human life doesn't begin until the fetus is separate from the mother's body and has drawn breath. Judge Jackson responded to this "gotcha" question by noting that Roe v. Wade is settled law (the same answer that now-Justices Kavanaugh and Barrett gave), and explained that she had her own religious beliefs but that, as is proper, she does not make judicial decisions based upon them. Asked to define a woman, in an obvious attempt to provide ammunition for Republicans to use against people who are transgendered, Judge Jackson explained, "Senator, in my work as a judge, what I do is I address disputes. If there’s a dispute about a definition, people make arguments, and I look at the law and I decide." As all other candidates for the Supreme Court have done, she refused to give an answer without having a case or controversy in front of her., especially one that is likely to arise during her tenure Judge Jackson is highly qualified and, to her credit, hasn't cried, made accusations, or discussed how much she loves beer, unlike one of her predecessors. She's going to make a wonderful Justice.
Science, Catherine The Great....SCIENCE....
With respect to human life, once the necessary DNA has formulated the "being", science has defined the human. Settled science. Not gobbledegook, not Leftist morbidism, but science. Settled science.
Jackson can dither all she wants, but her record is so radical that she cannot become a SCOTUS.
Can we go through her yearbooks and ask what she was doing in 1987? Or about the people that signed her yearbooks? Can we ask if she likes beer, or is that too hard of a question as well? This is really simple (except to liberals), there are two genders. Now, channel the voice of Sam Kinison from here on out. SAY IT!. SAAAAAAAAAAAY IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIT! THERE ARE TWO GENDERS! OH, OH, OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOH!
@Mr Incredible
I heard someone is coming forward because Jackson got drunk when she was 16 and she made inappropriate remarks to others at a big party near a Frat house, and that was next to some University where she was standing near some girls who had goats head masks on their heads and they were dancing around a fire pouring blood all around it. Somebody's uncle had a friend who's neighbor saw it all.
Nut-job Leftie loon diversity-hire who makes ugly Sotomeyer look old-fashioned.
"diversity-hire" and "ugly" Sotomeyer.....Is that your audition for Hannity? More intelligence than Justice Beer, P#bic Hair, and Praise Be combined.
Can you EVER focus on the actual issue? Put down the Wonder Woman bracelets... your wrists are chaffing.
So? I focused more on the stupid, pointless questions by Lindsey, Ted, and Josh. Marsha's questions were almost as bad.
So? So how's she supposed to interpret the Constitution when she can't even answer a question so basic that most people (that aren't mentally ill) can answer by looking down their pants? Of course, libs are fine with mediocrity.
What did that question have to do with her judicial record. This article might interest you if you can stop looking down your pants long enough Pitiful this is some kind of argument about her qualifications....another nothingburger:https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/03/23/remarkable-bad-faith-involved-what-is-woman-attack/
Sorry, I only read the Compost when I need a laugh. Again, how's she supposed to interpret law when even fundamental issues escape her?
@ Mr I - It's a never-ending cycle with these... people. They. Simply. Won't. Answer.
Here's another: If the current SCOTUS nominee were a "con", and she answered any, all, or just some questions posed to her like that, what would your reaction be? I have a feeling we'll never know...
Amazing, isn't it? LIbs have so mucked up such a basic issue with their "57 genders" that she doesn't even know how to answer something kindergartners can answer. Someone should let her know Slo Joe picked her because she's female. Or did joe just assume her gender there? Methinks we may have another Kah Mal La on our hands. And that's just fine for libs
When Senator Blackburn prefaced her inquiry with "I'm a Christian woman and pro-life," we knew what would follow is 30 minutes of circling the drain. Best answer would have been: "With all due respect Senator, if this question was brought before the Court, I would consider the facts of the case."
@Mr I - So funny when they can't handle being hoisted on their their own bizarre logic (see Sporkster's responses). Someone needs to stop watching the sexual assault news channel, stop crying "WAHTabout...?!" every single time, and address the issue being discussed... like an adult. Too much to ask, I guess...
Admittedly, some of us are troll-attractors.
We post, they jump. Kohen reallly gets them hyped! Daniel, too. And me....and a few others.
There's a twisted need to try and distract from the topics because that's what Leftists do -- agitate, deflect, lie, ridicule, abuse.
There's a few here who are Soros Open Society protestors, donors, and agitators....so they've had training. We are a real threat to the radical Leftist front. Keep it up!
