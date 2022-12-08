Budget season is upon us. I’m sure we all remember what last year’s budget season was like. Let’s not have a repeat.
I wish for a School Board that wants what’s best for our students and advocates for a budget that they approve. I wish for a collaborative and supportive atmosphere.
I wish for a district where all of the residents of Frederick County can come together for the common goal of wanting a school system that provides everything our kids need to grow as empathetic human beings ready for the world. They should be loved, supported, and safe, with the freedom to ask questions and encourage their love of learning.
I wish our kids’ education was not a political issue. It's ok to have a difference of opinions, but we shouldn’t let politics divide us. It is possible to reach a middle ground where all of our kids benefit.
I wish for a new superintendent that will be fair and will always put the student first.
I wish for all staff to make a livable wage.
I wish for more mental health support staff for each school. Our kids are going through some things that we never had to deal with, and they need all the support they can get. Our teachers need our support as well.
I wish for a fourth high school.
But most of all, I wish for elected officials that want all these things too.
Sonia Marfatia-Goode
Frederick County
