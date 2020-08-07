I don't understand the reason for using this land for Shenandoah University students. The City of Winchester and Frederick County have kicked down all plans to build affordable housing for families that can't afford the high price of finding a place to live. What about those that have no place to live? Why don't we build something for them? Of course, I see it's all about money and where it comes from. Our community of Winchester/Frederick needs to look at the needs of those that are trying to make ends meet. Find land for them, build for them, think of how lucky we are to have what we have. Give them a chance to live like us. Build for the ones that really need it. God bless you.
Frances Luttrell
Frederick County
(1) comment
You are absolutely right. God Bless You.
