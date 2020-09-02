This letter is in response to Glenn Burdick’s dishonest smear and deliberate distortion of the truth about law and order. I made the statement that social justice, and solutions to injustice, cannot exist without law and order. Burdick surely knows that my Open Forum article was speaking about the riots, arson, and looting, running rampant in Democrat-run cities throughout America. Yet, he conveniently ignored what I said and instead switched the topic to a series of half-truths and distortions about President Trump. Apparently, he has forgotten the incredible Trump economic boom that resulted from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Winchester and the entire country experienced employment and wage gains not seen in decades.
Job creation, economic prosperity, and the destructive history of socialism are not taught in Burdick’s schools. Socialism is a stealth ideology that gains power by dividing populations with lies and false promises. If our Founding Fathers had known about the destructive impact of socialism, they would have treated it the same way they treated religion.
Socialism is incompatible with the Constitutional rights that guarantee individual freedom and cannot be allowed as government policy. Every American, especially teachers, should be aware of the threat.
Burdick’s comments supporting Biden omit any discussion about policies. It’s no wonder that the destructive socialist policies that Biden and Bernie Sanders have agreed to implement have been hidden from the public. Burdick must think we’re all stupid.
