I am writing in response to the Oct. 16 article, "WPS bus drivers say low pay stalling hiring."
Seeing that bus drivers play an extremely vital role in the educational system by providing transportation for students, it should be a top priority to make sure they are funded properly. Many students may not have a person to drive them to school or access to other forms of transportation, which reinforces the aspect of interdependence that acts as the foundation for a functioning school system.
Because of this, if there are not enough bus drivers to transport students, then drivers are forced to take a higher workload with a minimal pay increase. This waterfall effect takes place, making this a problem that will affect more than the bus drivers. As a result, students could now be affected if they must show up late to class or are forced to find alternative methods of transportation based on where they live in relation to their school.
I was a student under the Winchester Public Schools system since kindergarten. Although I was not an active bus rider, I witnessed how many students used the bus. It is vital to allow students to get to class on time, and to provide the drivers with reasonable wages due to their corresponding importance.
Adam Pollak
Winchester
