Virginia has now ended the death penalty, but only for adults. We continue to condone, accept, encourage and PAY FOR infant murder. Let us be clear — “choice” means choosing death over life. The only other choice that is made is whether or not to engage in the actions which create the child.
Elizabeth Quinn
Winchester
(1) comment
Elizabeth, you should tread lightly in areas where you do not have everyone’s story or the complications of their lives in mind. You are no one’s God and no one’s moral judge or otherwise. A humble heart is, in my estimation, a better indicator of who is a friend of Jesus, than a holier-than-thou disposition. Because you missed this important story, i am leaving you the link. Do yourself a favor and get familiar with the gray areas of life. It’s where doubt and redemption mix with grace and courage, and i think we all could benefit from knowing that space. Peace and kindness to you and yours......
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/senator-shares-familys-abortion-story-1st-sitting-senator/story?id=73572275
