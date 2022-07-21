We, in Kernstown, are appreciative of the Frederick County Supervisors holding a "work session" with state and federal officials with respect to a 37 eastern bypass.
Unfortunately, with all due respect to the participants, the session will have likely constituted a substantial amount of bluster. This statement is predicated on the abysmal track record pertaining to decades of neglect of this pressing issue.
Barring a fortuitous funding grant by the Federal Highway Administration et. al, this pressing need for an eastern bypass will continue to fester for years to come.
Joe Lindsay
Frederick County
