I read with incredulity Cal Thomas’s article about the Supreme Court. He talks about a court under a previous ideological majority, without going into details as to when that may have been.
Republican president Dwight Eisenhower appointed five Supreme Court Justices. In the last 66 years, Republican presidents have appointed 19 Supreme Court Justices versus eight for Democrats.
The court with a previous ideological bent delivered Brown vs. Board of Education eliminating segregation in 1954. Cal needs to introduce some facts into his editorializing so Americans can make real educated decisions.
Republicans race to the bottom by selecting someone who introduced the terms “Boofing” and “The Devil’s Triangle” to the public should be scrutinized when many more qualified candidates were available.
Merrick Garland comes to mind, a jurist widely respected by Republicans as a centrist moderate. These days moderation seems to be in short supply. Extremism, from drinking and behavior problems on down, seems to be the new norm.
I'm sure ol' Cal will take all this into consideration thoughtfully before he writes again.
