Mass killings are getting to be a daily event and it seems there is nothing we can do since the NRA has all the power. Rather than waste newspaper space, The Star should have a weekly graphic on the front page like they do for COVID deaths. It would include the number of mass shootings in the U.S. for the last week, month and year. The statistics would include the number of deaths and injuries. There would also be an estimate of the number of people traumatized, e.g. families, fellow students, coworkers, etc. It would also include the number of mass shootings motivated by prejudice.
At the bottom of the column would be a list of those who govern us who support the NRA and/or are endorsed by the NRA. The list would include our governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state legislators. I'm pretty sure I would only agree with the position of one of them. I hope she writes an editorial.
I am especially distressed by the position taken on gun legislation by many of my pro-life evangelical Christian friends. All innocent human life should be protected whether the unborn or the victims of mass shootings. Have they read the relevant teachings from the prophets and the Gospels? What a poor witness they are to the one who once was called Rabbi (Teacher) and many now call Lord (Master), Jesus Christ.
Andrew White
Winchester
