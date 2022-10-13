I have seen in several Winchester Star articles about the new development of apartments being built on Piccadilly and Kent streets.
They are not being built for the average family with an average income. They are being built to attract Nothern Virginia people to buy in Winchester.
We don't need any more high-priced apartment buildings. We need affordable housing. There have been several locations for affordable housing that have been push under the rug for several reasons. There was a perfect location for affordable housing along Middle and Apple Valley roads, but no, the traffic was the problem.
There is going to be traffic anywhere you go. So, in building these apartments are you providing parking for tenants? Or do they have to use the auto park and walk to their residences? That's going to get old.
The apartments are being built near downtown, but really there is no downtown anymore. When the walking mall went in, businesses left our wonderful downtown. There are very few stores, but there are plenty of bars and restaurants for the night life.
Let's take another look at providing affordable housing for those that need a great place to live.
I am hoping to get some feedback on this letter telling me your thoughts.
Thanks for letting me vent.
Frances Luttrell
Frederick County
