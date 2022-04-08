There are members of the Board of Supervisors who say they support our schools. If they support our schools, why don’t they speak up? Why do they stay silent when Mr. Graber suggests cutting anything from the needs-based budget that the School Board passed? Why do they stay silent when Mr. McCarthy proposes to look into using public funds for charter schools and private school vouchers? Why don’t they stand up and say that they support Frederick County Public schools and will pass the needs-based budget as is with no cuts?
What is the issue? If you don’t take inflation into consideration, the School Board has passed a budget that is actually asking less from the county this year. But each year, we have to go through this argument to validate that what the schools are asking for is needed. Yes, the numbers rise. Personal property values are rising. The number of residents moving to Frederick County is growing. My grocery bill, electric bill, and the cost of gas have all gone up. So, of course, it will cost more to operate our schools.
What I would love to see are the supervisors who say they support our schools when they are talking to or emailing private citizens, to stand up and publicly state that they support Frederick County Public Schools and will pass the budget as is with no cuts.
Courtney Warner
Frederick County
